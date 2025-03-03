Open Menu

RPO Visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaar To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

RPO visits Ramzan Sasta bazaar to review arrangements

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Monday said that strict monitoring was underway to ensure the provision of daily use items at cheaper rates at Ramzan Sasta Bazaars established for the convenience of the public on the orders of the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Monday said that strict monitoring was underway to ensure the provision of daily use items at cheaper rates at Ramzan Sasta Bazaars established for the convenience of the public on the orders of the Punjab government.

During a visit to the Sasta Bazaar established at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsabad he reviewed the security arrangements and inquired about the prices of the items available in the Bazaar.

He said that providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The RPO also checked the prices of commodities of daily use items and inquired from consumers about the prices, availability and quality of essential items.

He directed the officials concerned to take strict action against profiteers by conducting regular raids in the bazaars.

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

2 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

8 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

8 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

15 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

15 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

8 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

8 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

48 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

8 minutes ago
 Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfa ..

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

45 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

47 seconds ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan