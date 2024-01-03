RPO visits RCCI, assure measures to eradicate crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) assured business community that all steps and measures are being taken to protect citizens and eradicate crime in the city

Safe City is an important project and informed that the 306 cameras will be installed before Feb 20. RPO said that the business community is the backbone of the economy. The first duty of the police is to protect the citizens. The role of the business community is very important in promoting economic activities. We strive to control street crime in the city, especially in the markets, so that customers can shop with their ease.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq along with Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf in their welcome remarks said that the role of the police is not only to enforce laws but also to foster a sense of security and trust within the community.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq gave a short over view of the Chamber's current and upcoming events and also acknowledged the challenges that our law enforcement agencies face in maintaining law and order.

In the end Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that RPO plays a vital role as a leader who sets the tone for a police force that is responsive, accountable, and community-oriented & also invited CTO & CPO to the chamber.

Matters related to maintaining law and order, NOCs matter, Traffic issues, elimination of encroachments, professional beggars, safe city, under-age FIR, parking issues, street crimes and security issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former President Mr. Nasir Mirza, Executive Committee members, distinguished RCCI members, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Chaudhry Iqbal, among others, were also present in the meeting.