Open Menu

RPO Visits RCCI, Pledges To Support Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RPO visits RCCI, pledges to support business community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)to discuss various matters pertaining to law and order, traffic, and encroachments.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi, executive committee members of RCCI were also present during the meeting.

RPO Alpa praised the role of the business community in strengthening the national economy and improving public well-being.

He assured business leaders that his office is always open to hear and resolve their concerns.

“Maintaining law and order is our top priority,” the RPO said. “The Safe City Project is fully functional, and as a result, crimes like vehicle and motorcycle snatching, street crimes, and robberies have significantly decreased.

Rawalpindi now has one of the lowest crime rates among major cities.”

To improve security in industrial areas, a police post has been activated in the Rawat Industrial Estate.

The RPO emphasized that maintaining peace and order requires joint efforts from both the police and the public.

He also appreciated RCCI’s suggestions regarding traffic and encroachment issues and welcomed the Chamber’s proposal to form a Chamber Police Coordination Committee (CPCC) to strengthen communication between the police and the business community.

Recent Stories

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

21 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

28 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan