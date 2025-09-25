RPO visits RCCI, pledges to support business community

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)to discuss various matters pertaining to law and order, traffic, and encroachments.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi, executive committee members of RCCI were also present during the meeting.

RPO Alpa praised the role of the business community in strengthening the national economy and improving public well-being.

He assured business leaders that his office is always open to hear and resolve their concerns.

“Maintaining law and order is our top priority,” the RPO said. “The Safe City Project is fully functional, and as a result, crimes like vehicle and motorcycle snatching, street crimes, and robberies have significantly decreased.

Rawalpindi now has one of the lowest crime rates among major cities.”

To improve security in industrial areas, a police post has been activated in the Rawat Industrial Estate.

The RPO emphasized that maintaining peace and order requires joint efforts from both the police and the public.

He also appreciated RCCI’s suggestions regarding traffic and encroachment issues and welcomed the Chamber’s proposal to form a Chamber Police Coordination Committee (CPCC) to strengthen communication between the police and the business community.