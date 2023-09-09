RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali made a surprise visit to Rescue 15 Khidmat Center Liaquat Bagh here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali made a surprise visit to Rescue 15 Khidmat Center Liaquat Bagh here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, The RPO issued instructions to concerned officers at the centre and said that the citizens who come to the service centre should be treated courteously and service should be provided to them in minimum time.

He said that the quality of cleanliness in police stations and service centres should be further improved, and the surprise visits will be continued to check the quality of service delivery.

RPO also visited Police Station Naseerabad, Westridge, RA Bazar and Waris Khan.

After reviewing the records and the cases under investigation, the RPO inspected the building of the police station and other related matters and issued instructions saying that the police station is a basic unit for providing justice to every citizen who comes to the police station without discrimination.

To ensure the delivery of justice, the arrest of the accused involved in the cases under investigation and the challans to be sent to the court in a timely manner while ensuring the merit, RPO issued instructions to the concerned officers while inspecting the under-construction building of Westridge police station.