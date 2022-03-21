RPO visits residence of martyred CTD personnel

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar Monday visited the house of the martyred CTD personnel Muhammad Bilal at Sarwar Muma Khel, Sarai Norang Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar Monday visited the house of the martyred CTD personnel Muhammad Bilal at Sarwar Muma Khel, Sarai Norang Lakki Marwat.

According to a press release, expressing heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the martyr, he offered Fateha for the soul of the martyr.

On this occasion, the Regional Police Officer said that the sacrifice of Shaheed Mohammad Bilal would not go in vain.

He assured that the killers of the martyr would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible. He also assured the heirs that the family of the martyr would be taken care of and the heirs would be given a martyr package on an emergency basis.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and said that due to their everlasting sacrifices the atmosphere of peace has prevailed in the province.