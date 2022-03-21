UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Residence Of Martyred CTD Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 07:12 PM

RPO visits residence of martyred CTD personnel

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar Monday visited the house of the martyred CTD personnel Muhammad Bilal at Sarwar Muma Khel, Sarai Norang Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region, Syed Ashfaq Anwar Monday visited the house of the martyred CTD personnel Muhammad Bilal at Sarwar Muma Khel, Sarai Norang Lakki Marwat.

According to a press release, expressing heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the martyr, he offered Fateha for the soul of the martyr.

On this occasion, the Regional Police Officer said that the sacrifice of Shaheed Mohammad Bilal would not go in vain.

He assured that the killers of the martyr would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible. He also assured the heirs that the family of the martyr would be taken care of and the heirs would be given a martyr package on an emergency basis.

He paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and said that due to their everlasting sacrifices the atmosphere of peace has prevailed in the province.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Martyrs Shaheed Lakki Marwat Family

Recent Stories

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi honored by Arts Council Karachi

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi honored by Arts Council Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Members of Myanmar Military Committed ..

Blinken Says Members of Myanmar Military Committed Genocide

3 minutes ago
 CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought ..

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought in the assembly

24 minutes ago
 Minister performs ground-breaking of greenfield ae ..

Minister performs ground-breaking of greenfield aerodrome

3 minutes ago
 Becker faces trial over failure to hand over troph ..

Becker faces trial over failure to hand over trophies to settle debts

3 minutes ago
 Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians flee the country: UN ..

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians flee the country: UN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>