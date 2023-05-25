UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Residences Of Martyrs To Pay Tribute

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali here on Thursday visited the residences of the martyrs of Pak-Army and Police including Shaheed Squadron Leader, Usman, Shaheed Capt. Bilal and Shaheed Police Constable Mansoor to pay tribute to them on Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan

The RPO met the families of the martyrs and presented flowers and gifts to them. He also paid tributes to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said that the martyrs by offering their precious lives made the country's defense invincible and ensured the safety of their countrymen from anti-social elements.

"We renew the pledge that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the safety of the country and the nation," the RPO said.

On the occasion Superintendent of Police, Potohar Division Waqas Khan, SDPO Civil Line, Afzal Lodhi, SDPO Cantt Malik Arshad, ADIG Naeem Akhtar and concerned SHOs were also present.

During the meeting with the families of the martyrs, the RPO inquired about their well-being and prayed for the high status of the martyrs.

The RPO while talking to the families of the martyrs said, "All the martyrs of the country are part of our family. We are indebted to our martyrs as due to their sacrifices we are living a free and peaceful life today on this holy land."The RPO further said that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives to protect the national defense from anti-social elements.

"Today on Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, we renew our pledge that we will make every sacrifice for the safety of our nation," he added.

