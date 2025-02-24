Open Menu

RPO Visits Rwp Cricket Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RPO visits Rwp Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak on Monday visited the cricket stadium, said a RPO Office spokesman.

He informed that the RPO reviewed the security and other arrangements at entry gates, parking, adjacent buildings, markets, double road and other important places.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar gave a detailed briefing regarding the security of the Champions Trophy cricket matches.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima briefed the RPO regarding traffic arrangements.

All available resources are being utilized for providing foolproof security arrangements for the teams and matches, the RPO said and informed, best possible steps are being taken to provide entertainment to the citizens in a peaceful and pleasant environment.

Recent Stories

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

22 minutes ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

25 minutes ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

25 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

25 minutes ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

55 minutes ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

56 minutes ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

1 hour ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

1 hour ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

2 hours ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan