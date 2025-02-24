RPO visits Rwp Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak on Monday visited the cricket stadium, said a RPO Office spokesman.

He informed that the RPO reviewed the security and other arrangements at entry gates, parking, adjacent buildings, markets, double road and other important places.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar gave a detailed briefing regarding the security of the Champions Trophy cricket matches.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima briefed the RPO regarding traffic arrangements.

All available resources are being utilized for providing foolproof security arrangements for the teams and matches, the RPO said and informed, best possible steps are being taken to provide entertainment to the citizens in a peaceful and pleasant environment.