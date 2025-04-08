Open Menu

RPO Visits Safe City Project

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RPO visits safe city project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan visited the under-construction Punjab Safe City project on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by SP Headquarters Ziaullah and SP Operations Safe City.

The RPO stressed maintaining quality standards while expediting the project’s progress.

He highlighted that the Safe City project is a world-class initiative aimed at ensuring public safety, crime prevention, suspect apprehension, and traffic management in Sargodha.

