RPO Visits Safe City Project
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan along with District
Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf visited the Safe City project on Tuesday
and reviewed various operational matters.
During the visit, Superintendent Police Operations Safe City Project Aamir Mushtaq briefed
the officials that the project had formally commenced its functioning.
He informed that a dedicated district control room had been established, while the Anti-Harassment
Cell had also been shifted to the Safe City premises.
