RPO Visits Safe City Project, Police School
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf, visited the Safe City Project to review its operations. Superintendent of Police (SP) Safe City, Amir Mushtaq, briefed the RPO on cases solved through the Safe City system and its significant role in crime prevention.
Following this, the RPO visited The Educators Police Public High school, where he inspected the ongoing construction of a new academic block.
SP RIB Azhar Yaqub and ADIG Muhammad Tariq were also present during the visit.
