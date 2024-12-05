RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has visited the Safe City Project Faisalabad and reviewed the ongoing construction work and technology installations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan has visited the Safe City Project Faisalabad and reviewed the ongoing construction work and technology installations.

He expressed satisfaction on progress of the project and said that Safe City Project would soon become fully operational. He said that the initiative would play a pivotal role in crime prevention and enhancing public safety.

The installation of CCTV cameras has been completed across key locations, main roads and other critical areas of the district, significantly strengthening security measures, he added.

He also highlighted that the Safe City Project aims to modernize the city's surveillance system by ensuring timely police response during emergencies.

He said that the project is expected to reduce crime rates, improve public safety and enable real-time monitoring of the traffic. It would also facilitate immediate action against traffic violations, enhancing overall city management, he added.

Staff of safe city briefed the RPO about progress of the project while senior police officials including SSP Operations Tariq Mahboob, ADIG Habib Khan, project engineers, and representatives from related departments also accompanied the RPO during his visit.