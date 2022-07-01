UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Sargodha Press Club, Urges Cooperation To Curb Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Imran Mahmood paid a visit to Sargodha Press Club on Friday and stressed media-police cooperation to curb crimes.

President Press Club Asif Hanif and members of the press body welcomed the regional police chief.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO said that constructive criticism would be accepted with open heart.

The police and media were committed to working together to eradicate crime. Peace could be promoted in society through mutual cooperation of media and police, he added.

The RPO said that good morals should be promoted. Close coordination between the Police Department and the press make it easy to control crimes, the RPO said adding that journalists point out the black sheep in police, which was a service to society.

The press club president thanked the RPO Sargodha and promised full cooperation from the journalist community.

