RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan on Tuesday visited the Safe City Sargodha project along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf to review its progress.

During the visit, SP Operations Safe City, Aamir Mushtaq, briefed the RPO about the latest developments.

He informed that the installation of CCTV cameras and related software across the city has been completed, and the system is currently in the testing phase. He added that other essential components of the project are in their final stages and expected to be completed within the next few days.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, the RPO emphasized the importance of the Safe City initiative, calling it a vital step towards modern and effective policing. He noted that the project would significantly enhance crime prevention, surveillance, and public safety across Sargodha.