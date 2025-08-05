Open Menu

RPO Visits Sargodha Safe City Project

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan on Tuesday visited the Safe City Sargodha project along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf to review its progress

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan on Tuesday visited the Safe City Sargodha project along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf to review its progress.

During the visit, SP Operations Safe City, Aamir Mushtaq, briefed the RPO about the latest developments.

He informed that the installation of CCTV cameras and related software across the city has been completed, and the system is currently in the testing phase. He added that other essential components of the project are in their final stages and expected to be completed within the next few days.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, the RPO emphasized the importance of the Safe City initiative, calling it a vital step towards modern and effective policing. He noted that the project would significantly enhance crime prevention, surveillance, and public safety across Sargodha.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

28 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

43 minutes ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan