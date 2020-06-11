RPO visits SDPO office Hasilpur, PS Qaimpur

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak Thursday visited Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak Thursday visited Hasilpur, some 100 kilometres from here.

He was presented Guard of Honor at SDPO Office Hasilpur. He inspected the SDPO Hasilpur Office and checked the record.

Later, he visited Qaimpur Police Station. He inspected the building and record of the police station. He also put rank to recently promoted ASI Muhammad Ejaz.