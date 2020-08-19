RPO visits sensitive Imambagahs, checks procession routes

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yasin Farooq Wednesday paid a surprise visit to sensitive imambargahs and mourning procession routes of the city and reviewed security measures in connection with Muharram Ul Haram

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yasin Farooq Wednesday paid a surprise visit to sensitive imambargahs and mourning procession routes of the city and reviewed security measures in connection with Muharram Ul Haram.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood during his visit to check the route of the main mourning procession of Ashura. On this occasion, he met the trustees and administrators of the Imambargahs.

The RPO took a detailed look at the internal and external security of the Imambargahs and also inspected the surveillance arrangements around the Imambargahs, which are considered sensitive in terms of geographical location.

While getting information about the gatherings and processions and other religious rites held during the month, he directed the organizers of the Imambargahs to remain in full touch with the local police in this regard.

Pointing out the sensitive places along the route of the procession, the RPO gave a detailed briefing on the security measures taken on the routes of the mourning processions. During the visit, the RPO visited the Imambargahs, monitored the arrangements made so far for the supervision and protection of the gatherings, processions, and expressed his satisfaction.