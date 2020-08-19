UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Visits Sensitive Imambagahs, Checks Procession Routes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

RPO visits sensitive Imambagahs, checks procession routes

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yasin Farooq Wednesday paid a surprise visit to sensitive imambargahs and mourning procession routes of the city and reviewed security measures in connection with Muharram Ul Haram

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yasin Farooq Wednesday paid a surprise visit to sensitive imambargahs and mourning procession routes of the city and reviewed security measures in connection with Muharram Ul Haram.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood during his visit to check the route of the main mourning procession of Ashura. On this occasion, he met the trustees and administrators of the Imambargahs.

The RPO took a detailed look at the internal and external security of the Imambargahs and also inspected the surveillance arrangements around the Imambargahs, which are considered sensitive in terms of geographical location.

While getting information about the gatherings and processions and other religious rites held during the month, he directed the organizers of the Imambargahs to remain in full touch with the local police in this regard.

Pointing out the sensitive places along the route of the procession, the RPO gave a detailed briefing on the security measures taken on the routes of the mourning processions. During the visit, the RPO visited the Imambargahs, monitored the arrangements made so far for the supervision and protection of the gatherings, processions, and expressed his satisfaction.

Related Topics

Police Visit Muharram

Recent Stories

England coach Silverwood backs earlier Test match ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Court Rules Detention Extension of Tikh ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Module for ISS Arrives at Baikonur Spacepo ..

5 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign continued as per PM's vis ..

5 minutes ago

Only Euro-5 standard petrol to be imported from Se ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops implementation on notifica ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.