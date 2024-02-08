RPO visits sensitive polling stations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr.Abid Khan has visited various sensitive polling stations and checked security arrangements, here on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, he said that the polling process in Faisalabad was continuing under fully safe and secured atmosphere.

He said that the police department in collaboration with local administration, election commission and other law enforcing agencies divided Faisalabad district into 5 sectors, 15 sub-sectors and 93 clusters in order to beef up the security and deal with any emergent situation.

The police department deputed more than 16900 security personnel to provide fully safety and security to the voters at all polling stations and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district so far, he added.