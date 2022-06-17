RPO visits Traffic Headquarters, directs to implement law without discrimination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar on Friday visited Traffic Headquarters and directed the policemen to render their services in accordance with the law and without any discrimination.

Chief Traffic Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari welcomed the RPO, said a news release.

The CPO briefed the RPO about the most modern One Window Driving License Branch, Radio Station 88.6, Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving school and other important branches including Police Welfare Center.

On this occasion, Imran Ahmar said that usage of modern technology by the traffic police would provide timely assistance to road users in difficult times and facilitate licensing as per modern requirements and traffic.

Appreciating the steps taken to control accidents and save human lives, he said that it was a matter of pride for him to work with the Pindi Police officials.

They were engaged in maintaining the traffic flow for the convenience of the citizens. "You are in direct contact with the citizens at all times during your duty so do whatever you do in accordance with the law, in good manners and in good faith. Make hard work, honesty, halal sustenance and love of work your motto".

"Understand the importance that Allah Almighty has entrusted to you. These are the things that lead to increase in honor. Respect the seniors and love your subordinates, self-accountability, good faith and complete faith in God Almighty. This will have a positive effect on performance. Ensure measures like smooth flow of Pak traffic, modern and timely relief facilities," he said.