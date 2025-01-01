RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan on Wednesday paid visit to boundary police stations of Mianwali including police stations Chaapri and Makarwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan on Wednesday paid visit to boundary police stations of Mianwali including police stations Chaapri and Makarwal.

DPO Mianwali also accompanied him the RPO.

He inspected terrorists-hit buildings of police stations and met with Jawans and spend some time with them.

The RPO was briefed that being situated at boundary between Punjab and KPK, terrorists always target these police stations whereas Police Jawans not only defeat them but also remain alert to meet any untoward and emergency like situation.

RPO praised the bravery and professionalism of policemen.