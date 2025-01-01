Open Menu

RPO Visits Two Police Stations In Mianwali

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM

RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan on Wednesday paid visit to boundary police stations of Mianwali including police stations Chaapri and Makarwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan on Wednesday paid visit to boundary police stations of Mianwali including police stations Chaapri and Makarwal.

DPO Mianwali also accompanied him the RPO.

He inspected terrorists-hit buildings of police stations and met with Jawans and spend some time with them.

The RPO was briefed that being situated at boundary between Punjab and KPK, terrorists always target these police stations whereas Police Jawans not only defeat them but also remain alert to meet any untoward and emergency like situation.

RPO praised the bravery and professionalism of policemen.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Visit Alert Sargodha Mianwali

Recent Stories

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..

3 minutes ago
 First case of new year registered against bootlegg ..

First case of new year registered against bootlegger

6 seconds ago
 DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resol ..

DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

7 seconds ago
 CDA greenlights major development projects to tran ..

CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad

9 seconds ago
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali

11 seconds ago
 Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliat ..

Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..

12 seconds ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

3 minutes ago
 Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers ..

Iran to hold nuclear talks with 3 European powers January 13: local media

1 second ago
 BBoIT, FPCCI to jointly organize Balochistan Summi ..

BBoIT, FPCCI to jointly organize Balochistan Summit 2025 in end January

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Khanewal reviews 2024 performance

Rescue 1122 Khanewal reviews 2024 performance

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan