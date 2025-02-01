RPO Visits Under-construction Safe City Project
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited the under-construction Safe City Project site on Saturday.
During the visit, officials from the Buildings Department and the contractor briefed him on progress of the project.
The RPO stressed that no compromise would be made on the quality of materials used in the project. "The project is vital to ensure the safety and security of citizens. We are committed to working round the clock to complete it on time," he added.
The RPO also visited the Police Public school & College Multan, where he inspected under-construction classrooms. He instructed that the construction work should be completed at the earliest.
