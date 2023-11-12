RPO vows ‘stern action’ against terrorists for attacking Tank police

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Region Nasir Mehmood Satti on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on Tank police and said that the menace of terrorism will be rooted out and stern action will be taken against those who were involved in the attack.

He said due to the best actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now but they will not be forgiven in any case and those who challenge the government writ will be dealt with strictly.

He was chairing a high-level meeting at the District police office Tank, District Police Officer Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Tank, Southern Range Commander Elite Force Atiqullah Wazir, Commander Dera Range Elite Force SP Arshad Mahmood and SP CTD Dera Range Asif Mahmood were also present during the meeting.

RPO paid tribute to the sacrifice of police martyrs who were killed in the Kirri Shah Noor attack in Tank and said that police martyrs are our pride.

At least three police personnel including SHO were martyred and six others including DSP were injured in an attack on police in the Kirri Shah Noor area of district Tank on Saturday.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the area.

Due to the excellent actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added.

The RPO directed the police officers to tighten the screw around the terrorists so that any possible terror attempt could be thwarted in future.

He urged the top police officials to take special care of the families of martyred policemen and utilize all resources for their welfare. They should not be left alone under any circumstances.

Later, RPO Dera paid a surprise visit to the Hathala police station and check post. Reviewing the arrangements, RPO directed the police officials that to maintain law and order, criminal elements should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious and strangers.

He also paid a visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan and inquired about the health of the cops who sustained injuries during the attack on the police team in Tank. RPO appreciated their courage and expressed good wishes. He offered prayers for their speedy recovery.

He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the injured and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police officials.