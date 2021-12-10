UrduPoint.com

RPO Vows To Address Public Grievances During Open Court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday held Khuli Katchery under the open door policy of the Punjab government and in accordance with the vision of IGP Punjab, aiming to address grievances of public, informed police spokesman.

Citizens of the four districts of the region - Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal filed applications of miscellaneous cases.

RPO Rawalpindi issued orders for immediate action on various applications and directed the SSP Regional Investigation Branch to take further action and send the report in the given time frame.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi said the dignity of the citizens would be ensured at all level.

RPO made it clear that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

