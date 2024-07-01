Open Menu

RPO Vows To Ensure Safe Working Environment For Journalists Reporting Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa pledged to work closely with journalists to create a safer environment to support them in their role of keeping the public inform while reporting crime stories.

A delegation of journalists, led by Afzal Butt, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) met with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa here on Monday.

Secretary Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Asif Bashir Chaudhry, Nayar Ali Secretary of National Press Club Islamabad and renowned journalists Babar Malik and Shabir Dar were also present in the meeting.

Various issues pertaining the crime situation in the region and the challenges face by journalists while

performing their duties were discussed during the meeting.

The journalists also suggested how these issues can be addressed collaboratively.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa assured the delegation that the Rawalpindi Region Police are actively working to combat crime and ensure that justice is served through legal proceedings.

He emphasized the important role journalists play in society.

They agreed on mutual cooperation and a joint strategy to address the challenges faced by journalists.

