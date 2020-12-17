UrduPoint.com
RPO Wants Police To Use Software For Financial Transparency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

RPO wants police to use software for financial transparency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan on Thursday asked all the wings of police department to use software developed for police department to ensure transparency in accounting and financial matters.

He said in a statement that Punjab government's instructions to ensure transparency and discipline in financial matters must be adhered to at all cost and maintain expenses at permissible level.

RPO also issued instructions to subordinates across Multan region to strictly observe SOPs for prevention of coronavirus. He instructed CPO Multan and DPOs of Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal to finalize ACRs of police officials and officials, particularly sub inspector rank officers waiting for their promotion to the rank of inspector.

