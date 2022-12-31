RPO-XI win friendly cricket match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :RPO-XI team won a friendly cricket match played at Iqbal Stadium here on Saturday.

District sports Department arranged the friendly match between Commissioner-XI and RPO-XI in which both teams performed well. However the RPO-XI carried the day.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz witnessed the match and later distributed trophies and prizes among the position holding teams.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad, additional commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and officers of police department took part in the match.

Divisional Commissioner awarded man-of-the-match trophy to CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, best batsman trophy to Karnal Shehzad and best bowler trophy to Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Waqas Sikandari.