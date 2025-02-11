Open Menu

RPO Zeeshan Asghar Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar assumed the charge of his office, here on Tuesday.

SSP (RIB) Muhammad Akmal, SP Legal Muhammad Asghar Aulakh, ADIG Habib Khan, PRO Dr Rizwan Bhatti and other staff welcomed the RPO.

RPO Zeeshan held an introductory meeting with staff and ensured to resolve problems faced by the police staff and common people and directed the staff to perform their duties with dedication, honesty and hard working.

He said that supremacy of law would be maintained for the safety of lives and properties of the people.

