RPO,CPO Along With DC Visits To Review Security Arrangements During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023

RPO,CPO along with DC visits to review security arrangements during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema visited areas of Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

During the visit, the officers conducted a thorough review of the security arrangements and measures regarding Muharram ul Haram.

They also inspected the procession routes in Taxila and Gujjarkhan and also met with the procession management.

RPO and CPO issued directives to the relevant officers regarding security arrangements.

They emphasized the importance of implementing a foolproof security plan and adhering to the code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedure SOPs during Muharram.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali underscored the need for effective security measures during Muharram.

He assured that comprehensive security measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of the processions and gatherings. DC Hassan Waqar Cheema made it clear that all available resources will be utilized to establish peace and security during Muharram.

Efforts are underway to enhance coordination among all departments to ensure the best security and other arrangements.

