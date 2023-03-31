RPOs asked to chalk out comprehensive strategy against terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has directed all the police officers to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists.

Presiding over a meeting of regional police officers (RPOs) through a video link here in the wake of IED blast on DSP's van and terrorists attack on police station in Lakki Marwat district that claimed five lives, he said it high time to cope with all the security challenges related to peace and order in the province through a well-planned strategy.

He directed all the RPOs and other officers to lead their team from the front and foil the evil designs of anti-state elements and terrorists with iron hands, adding that despite various challenges the KP police officers and their Jawans are committed to protect lives and properties of people.

He assured that all available resources would be utilised to equip the police officials with modern technology and gadgets.