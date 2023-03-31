UrduPoint.com

RPOs Asked To Chalk Out Comprehensive Strategy Against Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 11:50 AM

RPOs asked to chalk out comprehensive strategy against terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has directed all the police officers to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists.

Presiding over a meeting of regional police officers (RPOs) through a video link here in the wake of IED blast on DSP's van and terrorists attack on police station in Lakki Marwat district that claimed five lives, he said it high time to cope with all the security challenges related to peace and order in the province through a well-planned strategy.

He directed all the RPOs and other officers to lead their team from the front and foil the evil designs of anti-state elements and terrorists with iron hands, adding that despite various challenges the KP police officers and their Jawans are committed to protect lives and properties of people.

He assured that all available resources would be utilised to equip the police officials with modern technology and gadgets.

Related Topics

Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Police Station Van Lead Lakki Marwat All From

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.