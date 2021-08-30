UrduPoint.com

RPOs Asked To Set Up Women Harassment And Violence Cells

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

RPOs asked to set up women harassment and violence cells

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Monday said that women harassment and violence cells were being set up for prompt registration of cases.

He directed all Regional Police Officers of the province to set up women harassment and violence cells within a week in districts and also launch a full-fledged publicity campaign for these special cells for public awareness.

He directed the DIG Operations Punjab to closely monitor the establishment of women harassment and violence cell in all the districts of the province within the stipulated timeline.

He said DIG Investigation Punjab would monitor every case registered in these cells and also focus on monitoring of the speedy investigation on merit so that accused involved in gender crimes could be convicted by the courts.

He issued these instructions while giving instructions to all officers of the province during the video link RPOs conference on prevention of crimes against women held at the Central Police Office.

Inam Ghani said that anti-women harassment and violence cells would work under the supervision of city police officer and district police officer and in these cells a specialized unit of lady police personnel would perform the duties as victim support officer to provide all possible support to the affected women.

The IGP said the victim support officers would liaise with the affected women and be present with them during the investigation and trial hearing.

The IG Punjab directed that appropriate telephone lines should be set up in anti-harassment and violence cells to receive phone calls and response to crime calls received from women would be ensured within 15 minutes.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab directed that a digital database of suspected and habitual offenders involved in crimes against women should be prepared while the crime mapping system should be made more active by identifying sensitive areas related to crimes.

He said that police patrolling and deployment of force at sensitive places should be increasedwhile assistance could be sought from field officers as well as other units in this regard.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Punjab Women All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

16 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

1 hour ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

1 hour ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

2 hours ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.