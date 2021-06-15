RPOs directed to complete inspection of police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday directed all RPOs of the province to complete the inspection of police stations under their jurisdiction within two months and send detailed reports to the CPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday directed all RPOs of the province to complete the inspection of police stations under their jurisdiction within two months and send detailed reports to the CPO.

In the light of these reports modern resources and facilities would be provided in police stations, he said and added the construction and development work of police stations could be completed on priority basis.

He said that the Primary objective of police stations' inspections should not be to punish but to improve public service delivery, adding that regular inspections by officers would go a long way in changing police attitudes as well as improving the condition of police stations.

The IGP said that the image of the police in the public can be improved only by bringing politeness in attitude of police and better public service delivery so that all supervisory officers should pay special attention for adopting a sympathetic attitude during public dealings.

Inam Ghani said that the results obtained from the special initiative police stations were very encouraging, therefore the work of upgrading the special initiative police stations should be completed within the stipulated time.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a video link session on upgradation of police stations and provision of modern facilities at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, the officers apprised the IG Punjab about the current situation of the police stations, the facilities available and the problems faced by them.

Upon which, IG Punjab said that it had been decided to mark next financial year a year of "Upgradation of Police Stations ", adding that along with the provision of modern facilities, the staff assigned in the police stations should be given effective briefing on public dealing so that they can perform their duties in an efficient manner.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DIG Legal Dr. Moin Masood , DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG IAB Malik Yousuf and other officers were present while all the RPOs of the province participated through video link.