RPOs, DPOs directed to chalk out security plan for churches, praks in wake of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Wednesday in the wake of Christmas, all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers should personally carve out security plan of churches in all districts of the province.

The IGP issued these directions while chairing all RPOs and DPOs video link conference at Central Police office here.

The IGP said that while chalking out security plan of worship places, the protection of recreational places i.e parks, picnic points should also ensured so that christian community may visit such recreational spots without any fear. He directed the RPO Gujranwala and DPO Sialkot to pay special attention to investigation stages of Sialkot incident for taking the case to a logical conclusion.

He said the regions of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi should control crime in accordance with devised special targets. He said that my main focus was the improvement of police stations and supervisory officers should visit police stations for improving their working.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that patrolling hours on sensitive places should be increased at night and supervisory officers should also be present in the field at night.

He directed emergency measures should be taken in order to improve security for transferring of prisoners from jail to court and Bakhshi Khana. He said that violence, torture and abuse of women were not tolerable at all. The performance of anti-women harassment cells should also be made more effective in all districts of the province.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan made it clear that the officers who were not interested in listening and resolving problems of citizens would be removed from field posting. He said that corrupt officers and officials had no place in Punjab Police and reward and punishment policy would be implemented in the department.

During the conference, security plan of Christmas, prevention of crime and law and order situation were discussed in details.

The IG Punjab gave instructions to supervisory officers, saying that intelligence-based operations continue to be arrested hardened criminals whereas poisonous alcohol manufacturing, purchasing and elements involved in the use of poisonous alcohol should be intensified.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said operation should be carried out against drugs mafia, dealers and sellers and special awareness lectures should be delivered to students in educational institutions.

He said that comprehensive actions against illegal weapons, aerial firing and one wheeling should be taken. He emphasized that death under police custody was not accepted and legal and departmental actions would be taken against the responsible.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective strategies should be formed to resolve the problems of the traders community and businessmen in all districts.

He said that preventing smog causing activities and hoarding should also dealt with iron hand so that such persons could be taken behind the bars.

All RPOs and DPOs of the province attended the video link, while all the officers of Central PoliceOffice were present in the conference.