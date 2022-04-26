RPOs, DPOs directed to take preventive steps against aerial firing during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) across the province to take effective measures for prevention of aerial firing on Eid night (Chaand Right) and during Eid -ul- Fitr festival in their respective regions and districts.

In an official communiqué issued to police officers here on Tuesday, the KP police chief said that our religion teaches peace, harmony and brotherhood while aerial firing is a non-Islamic practice and illegal act.

The directives further maintained that unprovoked firing not only endangers precious lives, rather also creates fear and harassment among peaceful masses.

RPOs and DPOs were also directed for taking general public, political and social organizations into confidence for carrying out a special campaign against the bad practice in their areas of jurisdiction to highlight bad impacts of the deadly tradition of aerial firing.

The police authorities have been further directed to take indiscriminate action against those involved in aerial firing and in case of any complaint regarding aerial firing, the concerned Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) will also face stern action.