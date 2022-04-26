UrduPoint.com

RPOs, DPOs Directed To Take Preventive Steps Against Aerial Firing During Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RPOs, DPOs directed to take preventive steps against aerial firing during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) across the province to take effective measures for prevention of aerial firing on Eid night (Chaand Right) and during Eid -ul- Fitr festival in their respective regions and districts.

In an official communiqué issued to police officers here on Tuesday, the KP police chief said that our religion teaches peace, harmony and brotherhood while aerial firing is a non-Islamic practice and illegal act.

The directives further maintained that unprovoked firing not only endangers precious lives, rather also creates fear and harassment among peaceful masses.

RPOs and DPOs were also directed for taking general public, political and social organizations into confidence for carrying out a special campaign against the bad practice in their areas of jurisdiction to highlight bad impacts of the deadly tradition of aerial firing.

The police authorities have been further directed to take indiscriminate action against those involved in aerial firing and in case of any complaint regarding aerial firing, the concerned Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) will also face stern action.

Related Topics

Firing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police All

Recent Stories

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

16 minutes ago
 China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

29 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

1 hour ago
 CM takes notice of blast in van

CM takes notice of blast in van

29 minutes ago
 EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully ..

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sancti ..

29 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.