RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' in his office on daily basis to address grievances of the people while out of total 1375 applications received during August 1171 citizens were provided relief.

According to a Police spokesman, the percentage of the applications which were addressed during last month remained 85%.

He said, all available resources were being utilized to resolve complaints of the residents of the four districts of the region.

He informed that the RPO listened complaints of the visitors who attended the 'Khuli Kutcheries' and issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi, four districts of the region for speedy action.

Police officers were also instructed to submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutcheries'.

The RPO said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helps improve standards of policing.

On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The spokesman informed that on the directives of the RPO, police were making hectic efforts and trying to ensure that the criminals could be sent behind the bars.