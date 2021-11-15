RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to be improved to resolve lawyers issues: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that suggestions by lawyers for security of courts and offices would be taken into due consideration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that suggestions by lawyers for security of courts and offices would be taken into due consideration.

He expressed these views Monday during a meeting with a nine-member delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Central Police Office here.

IGP said,"Coordination of RPOs and DPOs with members of Punjab Bar Council would be improved in order to resolve the issues faced by lawyers".

The delegation included Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Farhan Shehzad, members Punjab Bar Council Farooq Khokhar, Irfan Sadiq Tarar, Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Chaudhry Babar Waheed, Miss Rushda Lodhi, Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti, Kamran Bashir Mughal and Senior Advocate Rana Kashif Saleem.

Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Farhan Shehzad said that Punjab Bar Council was bringing all its members together on one platform and developed mechanism for a new digital bar code card system which was aimed at discouraging bogus lawyers.

"By this bar code card system, no person posing as a fake lawyer could harass police or staff of other departments".

He said that joint sessions would be held to further improve coordination between lawyers and police investigation officers.