UrduPoint.com

RPOs/DPOs Coordination With Punjab Bar Council To Be Improved To Resolve Lawyers Issues: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:18 PM

RPOs/DPOs coordination with Punjab Bar Council to be improved to resolve lawyers issues: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that suggestions by lawyers for security of courts and offices would be taken into due consideration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that suggestions by lawyers for security of courts and offices would be taken into due consideration.

He expressed these views Monday during a meeting with a nine-member delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Central Police Office here.

IGP said,"Coordination of RPOs and DPOs with members of Punjab Bar Council would be improved in order to resolve the issues faced by lawyers".

The delegation included Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Farhan Shehzad, members Punjab Bar Council Farooq Khokhar, Irfan Sadiq Tarar, Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Chaudhry Babar Waheed, Miss Rushda Lodhi, Mazhar Mehmood Bhatti, Kamran Bashir Mughal and Senior Advocate Rana Kashif Saleem.

Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Farhan Shehzad said that Punjab Bar Council was bringing all its members together on one platform and developed mechanism for a new digital bar code card system which was aimed at discouraging bogus lawyers.

"By this bar code card system, no person posing as a fake lawyer could harass police or staff of other departments".

He said that joint sessions would be held to further improve coordination between lawyers and police investigation officers.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Lawyers All

Recent Stories

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Wash ..

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Washington This Week - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister ..

Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab; laud PTI's farmer-frie ..

4 minutes ago
 Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities ..

Rector IIUI clarifies HEC's report on universities poor performance

8 minutes ago
 Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: ..

Indonesia wants boost to bilateral economic ties: CG

8 minutes ago
 Portfolios assigned to MPAs of Balochistan

Portfolios assigned to MPAs of Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to ..

Macron Changed Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.