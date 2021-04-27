RPP supports promoting generic prescriptions culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Reformers Pharmacists Pakistan (RPP) on Tuesday fully supported the measures for promoting generic prescriptions by doctors and discourage the practice of incentivized prescription of medicines in the best interest of the patients.

ddressing a press conference, central leader of RPP Mushtaq Chaudhry urged to start working on proper legislation in consultation with the provinces to ensure exercising the only practice of generic prescriptions in the country.

He said that the quarters concerned should also ensure the presence of a pharmacist at every pharmacy to properly handle this serious business which is directly related with the health of citizens.

He said that due to the absence of a pharmacist at pharmacies, the incidents of giving wrong medicine or other complications related with the medicines are increasing in the country. He added many patients have to face sufferings due to the absence of qualified persons in medical stores.

Other leaders of RPP including Muhammad Lateef, Sardar Nazeer, Khateeb Raqeeb, Farhat Gulab, and Hira Paracha expressed the hope that with the start of generic prescriptions in the country, citizens will get quality medicines on cheaper rates.

They offered to play their role in this regard and assured that Reformers Pharmacists Pakistan will continue to play its professional role in making positive changes in the system.

It is pertinent to mention here that few days back the authorities concerned of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Federal capital had been asked to take necessary measures for promoting generic prescriptions by doctors and discourage the practice of incentivized prescription of medicines in the best interest of the patients.

The direction was issued through a letter was written by Director Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Dr Abdur Rashid to all authorities concerned on receiving various complaints from the citizens through the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) regarding prescription by generic Names of medicines.