RPSC Holds Seminar In Islmia Law College
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Right to Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday arranged an awareness creating seminar in Islamia Law College to apprise students about objectives and operating legal frame work of the commission
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Right to Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday arranged an awareness creating seminar in Islamia Law College to apprise students about objectives and operating legal frame work of the commission.
The seminar was largely attended by students and faculty members of the college.
Addressing the seminar, Commissioner RTPSC, Muhammad Asim Imam informed the participants about ambit of the commission and legal framework umbrella under which it work.
He highlighted efforts of government to facilitate people and said that students should forward their research-based proposals to further increase efficiency of the commission.
He also urged teachers to inform students about their rights and good governance practices enabling them to perform a better role for country’s development and prosperity.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication1 hour ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas1 hour ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank1 hour ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank1 hour ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago