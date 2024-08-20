RPSC holds seminar in Islmia Law College

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Right to Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday arranged an awareness creating seminar in Islamia Law College to apprise students about objectives and operating legal frame work of the commission.

The seminar was largely attended by students and faculty members of the college.

Addressing the seminar, Commissioner RTPSC, Muhammad Asim Imam informed the participants about ambit of the commission and legal framework umbrella under which it work.

He highlighted efforts of government to facilitate people and said that students should forward their research-based proposals to further increase efficiency of the commission.

He also urged teachers to inform students about their rights and good governance practices enabling them to perform a better role for country’s development and prosperity.