RPSC organizes seminar on Right to Information in Swabi University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday organized an awareness seminar for students of Swabi University to highlight the importance of right to information and services especially for females in our society.

The seminar was held in the premises of Swabi University and attended by Chief Commissioner RPSC Mohammad Saleem Khan and Pro-Chancellor of the varsity Dr Niaz Saeed.

Addressing the seminar, Saleem Khan said that the objective of the seminar was to assess RTI implementation in Pakistan, and identify challenges that need to be addressed.

He said every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.