RPSC Seeks Inquiry Report Over Refusing Of FIR Registration By Female

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 09:00 PM

RPSC seeks inquiry report over refusing of FIR registration by female

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Right to Public Services Commission (RPSC) here on Friday ordered the Bajaur Police to submit an inquiry report within 14 days for refusing registration of an FIR by a female.

"Timely access to all basic services is the constitutional right of every citizen in the province and negligence of the government officials will not be tolerated in that regard," said Judge Muhammad Asim Imam.

The Right to Public Services Commission heard the complaint of two citizens.

Commissioner RPSC Judge Muhammad Asim Imam heard the complaints of two citizens. A female citizen from Bajaur had applied to the commission that the police were not registering her FIR.

The woman was heard online through a video call. Judge Muhammad Asim Imam issued orders to the police to complete the inquiry within 14 days and a report of the matter should be submitted to the commission.

Similarly, a citizen from Swabi had applied to the commission against the police regarding the property, on which Judge Mohammad Asim Imam advised the citizen to approach the civil court while hearing the case.

He said that currently, the commission is monitoring the issues related to the provision of basic services in the province.

He further said that if the citizens of the province face difficulties in accessing basic services, they can approach the commission.

