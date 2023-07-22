(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):Attracted about Rs 85 billion in investment so far, Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone (RPSEZ) is going to become an international trade and industrial hub after the completion of its phase ahead of six months of the completion time under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak said this while talking to APP on Saturday.

He said, "Being the first mega project of CPEC completed in KP, RPSEZ's first phase inauguration has reflected the strong commitment and economic cooperation between the time-tested friends Pakistan and China." It demonstrated exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment to the KPEZDMC Government of KP and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

"Encompassing 247 acres of modern facilities designed to attract domestic and foreign investors, Phase I of RPSEZ helps spur economic growth and job creation for a skilled workforce that would further strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in diverse fields under CPEC," he added "RPSEZ's Phase- I houses 18 zone enterprises, with seven under construction; mobilizing an estimated investment of Rs 85 billion that would become a catalyst for regional prosperity, economic and industrial development," said Javed Iqbal Khattak.

"RPSEZ Phase-1 scheduled to be completed by December this year, was completed six months ago and was inaugurated by caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan on Friday last," he said.

"Located at the most strategic site on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway in the Nowshera district with major international markets of Central Asia, Afghanistan, CARs, China, and SAARC in its proximity, RPSEZ is an emerging international business hub that would serve as a trade gateway for the promotion of industrialization and economic development of Pakistan." "The project will bolster industrialization, promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), construction, pharmaceutical, food, and marble industries in addition to increasing trade volume between Pakistan and the aforementioned countries." "The completion of RPSEZ Phase-1 comprising three phases and covering an area of 247 acres, has reflected the better team�work and coordination with China Road and Bridge Company (CRBC," he added.

He said that RPSEZ Phase-1 was the first completed project initiated under CPEC in Pakistan.

Javed Iqbal Khattak said, "An investment has already been made in the zone and Chinese several domestic and major industrial groups started investing in it." "Units for manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) raw material for pharmaceutical industrial units are going to be set up and another investor has also shown interest in establishing a vaccine manufacturing unit," he said.

"Paki�stan Oxygen, the largest oxygen manufacturing unit, has already invested in RSPEZ." Following the official announcement of CPEC, around 37 zones were proposed as Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for all provinces, out of which the establishment of nine SEZs was prioritized including RPSEZ, Dhabeji, Bostan Industrial Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, ICT Model Industrial Zone Islamabad, Industrial Park Pakistan Steel Mills Port Qasim, Mirpur Industrial Zone AJK, Mohmand Marble City and Moqpondass in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

"However, RPSEZ is holding a unique competitive advantage due to its close proximity to the first juncture of the CPEC route, close location with Peshawar Airport, Islamabad, and ML-I besides a significant resource and manufacturing base, making it an attractive destination for domestic and international investors to capture local and international markets," javed iqbal Khattak said.

Work on the project was initiated after inking a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) during KP-China Roadshow in April 2017 and after long deliberation, KP Government signed the Concessional Agreement with CRBC to develop RPSEZ and was awarded SEZ status on August 6, 2019, before its Concessional agreement was signed in April 2019.

The agreements provided a comprehensive roadmap for the establishment of RPSEZ while holding federal and provincial governments besides developers jointly responsible for its timely development and completion as per international standards.

Initiated construction work on nine new eco�nomic zones including two special economic zones of Hattar and Rashakai SEZ, he said that his company has completed about 90 percent of infrastructure development work at Hattar Special Economic Zone and now colonization was also in progress in the facility.

He said, "During the current management, the company's as�sets by the end of the year 2022 have increased to Rs.15.8 billion as compared to Rs.13 billion in 2021 and that a surplus of Rs 29 mil�lion (Rs 35 million in 2021) with a total income of Rs1025 million in 2022 (Rs 926.5 million in 2021) was posted." Javed Iqbal Khattak said the company had generated funds of around Rs 3.1 billion including Rs 541 million received in the shape of the annual development program (ADP) in 2022.

He said Rs 93 mil�lion was contributed by the company to the government treasury in the form of duties and taxes during the year and obtained Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) Certification inevitable for NPO status under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

He said new economic zones including Special Economic Zone D.I. Khan and Chitral Economic Zones were launched last year.

In the first phase of Rashakai SEZ, industries related to food processing, textile garments, home building materials, general merchandise, electronics, mines and minerals, electrical appliances, automobiles, and mechanical equipment were being prioritized and more industries were to be included in later stages.

Javed Iqbal Khattak said that all essential services including roads, water, gas, warehouses, and electricity were provided to RPSEZ.