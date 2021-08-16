RPT - Current Afghan Crisis Caused by US Leaving Before Peace Settlement - Pakistani Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The US' decision to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan before the peace settlement was reached, has lead to the current crisis in the country, Saleem Mandviwalla, a Pakistani senator, told Sputnik.

"We have always advocated responsible US/NATO withdrawal and apprised the US about the abrupt withdrawal. Consequences of abrupt withdrawal are there for all to see. Withdrawal of troops without advancing the peace process was a bad decision, sending the troops after the withdrawal will not serve any useful purpose now," Mandviwalla said.

He further noted that, at this stage, including Iran or India in the extended Troika format will not help with the peace process.

On Friday, Moscow called for adding more international mediators in the Afghan conflict resolution process, including Iran and India.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) stepped up it offensive on major cities as foreign troops complete their withdrawal. On Sunday, the militants began negotiating with the government on the power transition process after entering Kabul.