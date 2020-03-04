RPT - Forming Unity Government Could Give Impetus to Intra-Afghan Talks - Pakistani Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) An Afghan government of national unity comprising all rival parties would help start up the intra-Afghan talks envisioned in the new US-Taliban deal, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik.

"After the US-Taliban Agreement, the next logical step should have been the formation of a government of national unity to facilitate an intra-Afghan dialogue," Mandviwalla said.

On Saturday, officials from the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal that stipulates the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and commencement of intra-Afghan talks on March 10.

The agreement also calls on the Taliban to begin negotiating directly with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government, something the Islamist group has so far refused to do over concerns that the government is a US puppet.

"There could be a number of difficulties which could be encountered [during government formation] including power-sharing, constitution, absorption of militant groups and financial sustainability of Afghanistan as and when the intra-Afghan dialogue begins," Mandviwalla added.

Afghanistan has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).