UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Forming Unity Government Could Give Impetus To Intra-Afghan Talks - Pakistani Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Forming Unity Government Could Give Impetus to Intra-Afghan Talks - Pakistani Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) An Afghan government of national unity comprising all rival parties would help start up the intra-Afghan talks envisioned in the new US-Taliban deal, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik.

"After the US-Taliban Agreement, the next logical step should have been the formation of a government of national unity to facilitate an intra-Afghan dialogue," Mandviwalla said.

On Saturday, officials from the United States and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal that stipulates the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and commencement of intra-Afghan talks on March 10.

The agreement also calls on the Taliban to begin negotiating directly with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government, something the Islamist group has so far refused to do over concerns that the government is a US puppet.

"There could be a number of difficulties which could be encountered [during government formation] including power-sharing, constitution, absorption of militant groups and financial sustainability of Afghanistan as and when the intra-Afghan dialogue begins," Mandviwalla added.

Afghanistan has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Senate Russia United States March Ashraf Ghani All From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy participates in Arab-Austrian Cultural ..

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2020

57 minutes ago

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.