RPT - Islamabad Appeals To US Congress To Steer Kashmir Resolution - Pakistan-Run Region Leader

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Islamabad Appeals to US Congress to Steer Kashmir Resolution - Pakistan-Run Region Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Islamabad is asking US Congress to steer a resolution on Kashmir, Masood Khan, who heads Pakistan administered Kashmir, told Sputnik.

"I have met some congressmen, congresswomen also, and what we are expecting is we are appealing to the US Congress leadership is to hold a debate on Kashmir, to move and steer a resolution on Kashmir," Khan who is currently on a visit in Washington said on Tuesday. "There should be hearings in the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee because this issue is very important."

Khan explained that the Kashmir dispute needs urgent resolution because of the human rights crisis and humanitarian crisis.

"But it is also important because this is a serious threat to peace and security in the region because of India's aggressive and aggravating steps. And, therefore, we think that the US Congress should demonstrate leadership in this regard," he added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had offered mediation efforts to the leaders of India and Pakistan.

Asked whether he has any contacts planned with the Trump administration, Khan said, "I'm not revealing, but I've had some contacts."

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in the wake of Trump's proposal that New Delhi does not need third-party mediation in resolving its dispute with Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region since the end of British rule in 1947.

These tensions increased in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two union territories that would be under the government's control. Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the status of the Muslim-majority region and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

