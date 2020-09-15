UrduPoint.com
RPT - Pakistan Mulling Supplies Of Russian COVID Vaccine, Can Consider Clinical Trials - Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Pakistan Mulling Supplies of Russian COVID Vaccine, Can Consider Clinical Trials - Qureshi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) OSCOW, September 15 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistan's health ministry is reviewing a proposal of supplies of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine dubbed Sputnik V and can consider hosting late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine, Pakistani Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) inister Shah MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) ehmood Qureshi said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

"This is a very welcome development and we congratulate the Russian government.

And it also is indicative of the expertise Russia has in medical sciences. The proposal has been floated and it's under consideration of the Ministry of Health of Pakistan," Qureshi said after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We are open, we can consider it," he added, when asked if the proposal including late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine in Pakistan.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

