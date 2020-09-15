RPT - Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Offered SCO Members to Invest in CPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik that he had offered members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noting that the project promises many-fold rise in trade to the Central Asian republics.

According to the minister, the project was a game changer that would benefit not only China and Pakistan, but the entire region.

"I think there are great opportunities. All along the economic corridor, there are special economic zones that are being set up and even in the SCO CFM [Council of Foreign Ministers] Meeting I proposed to all member states that they are welcome to come and invest, come and see what opportunities exist.

And with the development of the deep sea Gwadar port the entire region, especially the land-locked Central Asia republics stand to gain. Their trade can go up many-fold and they would have the shortest route to the wider world," Qureshi said after the meeting among the SCO foreign ministers.

The CPEC is a $46 billion-worth infrastructure project funded by China that aims to increase the region's integrity by connecting the Pakistani port city of Gwadar and China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region via transportation routes.