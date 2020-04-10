UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Pakistani Lawmaker Says COVID-19 Lockdown In Developing Countries Unlikely To Succeed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Pakistani Lawmaker Says COVID-19 Lockdown in Developing Countries Unlikely to Succeed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Introducing a lockdown in Pakistan or any other developing country due to the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to be effective since there are a lot of poor people there who will need to leave their homes to make a living, Saleem Mandviwalla, the deputy chairman of Pakistan's upper house, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Due to poverty people cannot stay at home and a lockdown cannot last. This is the fear prevailing for Federal and provincial governments. We feel that people will come out just to survive, and a lockdown will not succeed in Pakistan and all developing countries, and this could lead to the spread of the coronavirus which is the biggest fear right now," Mandviwalla said.

The lawmaker explained that it was also difficult to introduce lockdown measures in developing countries, where there is no social system to help people in need in case of a crisis.

So far, Pakistan has registered more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the disease, including 63 fatalities. Nevertheless, a nationwide quarantine has not yet been declared for fear of its repercussions on the economy and daily wagers. The authorities, however, have asked the public to self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Lead All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

9 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

10 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.