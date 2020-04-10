RPT - Pakistani Lawmaker Says COVID-19 Lockdown in Developing Countries Unlikely to Succeed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Introducing a lockdown in Pakistan or any other developing country due to the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to be effective since there are a lot of poor people there who will need to leave their homes to make a living, Saleem Mandviwalla, the deputy chairman of Pakistan's upper house, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Due to poverty people cannot stay at home and a lockdown cannot last. This is the fear prevailing for Federal and provincial governments. We feel that people will come out just to survive, and a lockdown will not succeed in Pakistan and all developing countries, and this could lead to the spread of the coronavirus which is the biggest fear right now," Mandviwalla said.

The lawmaker explained that it was also difficult to introduce lockdown measures in developing countries, where there is no social system to help people in need in case of a crisis.

So far, Pakistan has registered more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the disease, including 63 fatalities. Nevertheless, a nationwide quarantine has not yet been declared for fear of its repercussions on the economy and daily wagers. The authorities, however, have asked the public to self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of the virus.