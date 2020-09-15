MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) OSCOW, September 15 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Pakistani Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) inister Shah MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) ehmood Qureshi said in an exclusive interview with Sputnik that he hoped that a border standoff between China and India would not escalate into full-blown military conflict and that India would refrain from construction in the disputed territory.

"I hope not, I hope not. I hope better sense prevails. And I hope, as proposed by China, the Indians respond positively and they do not undertake construction in a disputed territory. They have encroached into Chinese territory and China is upset about it," Qureshi said, when asked if Islamabad was concerned with the possibility of a military conflict between India and China.

When asked whether Pakistan would pick sides if such a conflict takes place, the minister reiterated his hopes for a peaceful solution to the dispute but pointed out to the close ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

"Well, I certainly hope and pray that it never comes to that. But, you know, we have a very important and a very strategic relationship with China. You can just imagine how Pakistanis feel about China," he said.

On Thursday, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. They agreed to respect border agreements, ease tensions and disengage.