UrduPoint.com

RPT- Protests In Pakistan Unlikely To Trigger Change In Power - Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RPT- Protests in Pakistan Unlikely to Trigger Change in Power - Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The mass protests that have gripped Pakistan in the wake of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest this week will be short-lived and are part of the democratic process, the head of the Pakistan Senate's finance and revenue committee told Sputnik, adding that he expects the change of government to take place through elections in October as planned.

On Friday, Khan was granted bail by Islamabad's highest court. It came days after his surprise arrest over corruption charges set off deadly riots in parts of the country where the former cricket star has a large grassroots following, with crowds storming official buildings and military installations and setting cars on fire. At least 10 supporters of the ousted Pakistani prime minister were killed and hundreds others injured in clashes with police.

"We have elections coming up in October and the change of government will take place through a democratic process," Saleem Mandviwalla said, adding that protests "will end soon."

Mandviwalla described the mass protests as a part of the democratic process. He said that the army had not been involved in quelling the unrest and that the sporadic violence had been condemned by all sections of society.

"Whatever is happening in the country is part of the democratic process. Political workers of political parties do express anger over such incidents but it can certainly be termed as mass protests," he insisted.

The senator also said that he would not try to prejudge the outcome of Khan's case but had no doubt that the rule of law would prevail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Senate Fire Prime Minister Riots Army Police Turkish Lira October All Government Court

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

18 minutes ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

1 hour ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.