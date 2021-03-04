RRR project to change fate of city: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday said that Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project would change the fate of city as it's not only a project of road which would help resolve traffic issues of the city but it would also prove a game changer which would give a new look to the city.

The Commissioner while addressing a workshop held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council informed that eight economic zones would be set up at RRRP and efforts would be made to complete the project up to December 2023.

All-out efforts are being made to kick off the project as soon as possible, he said adding, RRRP is a project conceived nearly two decade ago but construction work could not be started. Now earnest efforts are being made to start the project. The government has given ads in national and international newspapers for tenders of the project, he said and hoped that the bidding process of the contract would be completed within two to three months.

He said Punjab government wants progress on the project to ease traffic in central parts of the city. The commissioner said that the Ring Road would be a game changer project for Rawalpindi city and future of the city was associated with the project.

The Commissioner further said Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the area and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

He said, modern Economic Zones would be developed under RRRP and the Punjab government would encourage the industrialists and provide all possible facilities to the investors under the project.

Muhammad Mehmood said that the objective to construct the Ring Road is to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities, Rawalpindi-Islamabad through constructing a Ring Road and associated facilities.

He said, the government had approved the project to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activity in the region. The district government had started paying compensation amount to the owners of the land being acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, he added.

He said, the land price of the zones particularly truck terminals, whole sale markets and mandis would notice an upward trend as the foundation stone of the project would be laid.

The Commissioner said, it is high time to invest in all zones of RRRP as it's a golden opportunity and the business community should avail the chance. He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.

He said that the administration of truck and bus terminals have been given two years to plan for shifting out of the city areas as with the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, heavy transport would not be allowed to enter the city.

He said, the ban would be indispensable for solving traffic problems and controlling environmental pollution, adding, relocation of heavy transport terminals out of the city was inevitable as the utility of the Ring Road project would be lost if the heavy traffic is allowed to enter the city areas even after completion of the project.

He said, the long awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, a scheme that is harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region, is going to be launched soon as all arrangements are being finalized.

A dry port equipped with modern facilities, a state of the art hospital and an international expo centre along with the establishment of fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, goods and public transport terminals and cattle markets would be part of the project, he said.

Education and health zones will include a hospital, colleges and universities, while recreational zones will boost tourism along with the establishment of a modern theme park, he said.

Ring Road is a much needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city's main artery, Murree Road.

The workshop was attended by traders, business community members and transporters. On the occasion, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood, DG RDA Abdul Sattar, Deputy Project Director Muhammad Abdullah and other officers were also present.