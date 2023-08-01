RRR to help resolve traffic problems of twin cities; Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Project Director Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR), Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday while presiding over a consultative meeting of all the stakeholders said that Ring Road project would help resolve traffic problems of the twin cities.

Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa, Presidents of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rawalpindi, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bus and Transport Union, Rawat Industrial Estate and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi participated in the meeting.

Rawalpindi Ring Road is a very important project which would be taken forward on priority basis, the Commissioner said.

RDA had signed an agreement with a Turkish company for third party validation consultancy services for the best route of the Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The joint venture of Asian Consulting Engineers and Botek Bosporus Technical Consulting Company was given the task of recommending the best route for the Rawalpindi Ring Road while validating the existing proposals.

The consultant submitted its proposal to the Project Director and DG RDA.

It has been recommended that the route starting from Banth and ending at Thalian Interchange, M-2 as Package-I of Rawalpindi Ring Road, 38,3 km long road, would be the best route.

The consultant further suggested that a detailed study of package 2, in consultation with National Highway Authority should be done either using M-2 and M-1 or exploring a new road bypassing Islamabad Airport which would connect Rawalpindi Ring Road to Sangjani, N-5.

In both the cases Margalla Avenue is connected to M-1.

Rawalpindi Ring Road is a long pending project of public importance which should be started as soon as possible.

All the inter-city traffic would benefit from the project which would ultimately reduce traffic congestion in the city. The project would also have a positive environmental impact.

The participants also presented some positive suggestions for the project and underlined the need to start the project without any delay to resolve traffic problems in the city.