RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that the Punjab government was making earnest efforts to kick off the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) and all out efforts were being made to complete the bidding process of the project within two to three months.

He said, RRRP would change fate of the city as it's not only a project of road which would help resolve traffic issues of the city but it would prove a game changer which would give a new look to the city and boost business activities in the region.

The Commissioner informed that eight economic zones would be set up at RRRP and efforts would be made to complete the project up to December 2023.

He said"RRRP is a project conceived nearly two decade ago but construction work could not be started." The government has given ads in national and international newspapers for tenders of the project, he said and hoped that the bidding process of the contract would be completed within two to three months.

He said"The Punjab government wants progress on the project to ease traffic in central parts of the city." The Commissioner said that the future of the city was associated with the project.He further said Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the region and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

He said modern Economic Zones would be developed under RRRP and the Punjab government would encourage the industrialists and provide all possible facilities to the investors under the project.

Muhammad Mehmood said that the objective to construct the Ring Road was to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in twin cities through constructing a Ring Road and associated facilities.

The district government had started paying compensation amount to the owners of the land being acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, he added.

He said, the land price of the zones particularly truck terminals, whole sale markets and mandis would notice an upward trend as the foundation stone of the project would be laid.

The Commissioner said"it is high time to invest in all zones of RRRP as it's a golden opportunity and the business community should avail the chance." He said, the Ring Road would set up a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest.

He said that the administration of truck and bus terminals have been given two years to plan for shifting out of the city areas as with the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, heavy transport would not be allowed to enter the city.

He said, the ban would be indispensable for solving traffic problems and controlling environmental pollution, adding, relocation of heavy transport terminals out of the city was inevitable as the utility of the Ring Road project would be lost if the heavy traffic was allowed to enter the city areas even after completion of the project.

He said"The long awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project is going to be launched soon as all arrangements are being made in this regard." A dry port equipped with modern facilities,a state of the art hospital and an international expo center alongwith the establishment of fruit and vegetable wholesale markets, goods and public transport terminals and cattle markets would be part of the project, he said.

Education and health zones would include a hospital, colleges and universities while the recreational zones would boost tourism alongwith the establishment of a modern theme park, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ring Road is a much needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city's main artery, Murree Road.

