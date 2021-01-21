UrduPoint.com
Rs 0.2 Million Fine Collected From Violators Of Price Control In Last 4 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rs 0.2 million fine collected from violators of price control in last 4 days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 1205 shops and markets from January 18 to January 21 and found irregularities at 139 places.

Fine of Rs 200,000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

